ELKTON, MD — Zane Gervais Oakes, age 21, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Born in Newark, DE, on February 6, 2001, he was the son of Jerry Oakes, Elkton, MD, and Melissa Miller Oakes, Essex, MD.
Zane worked as a diesel mechanic, where his passion was working on anything with a motor. He was an adventurist and outdoors young man, who felt most free when he was riding his motorcycle, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, going snowboarding, or biking with his dad. He enjoyed working on the farm, and just getting dirty.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Christine Oakes, Severna Park, MD; maternal grandmother, Sandra Dell, Essex, MD; maternal grandfather, Dave and Tui Dell, Abbottstown, PA; siblings, Elijah Miller, Perryville, MD, and Skylin Lightner, Elkton, MD; and loving companion, Jadyn Mann-Telep.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County School of Technology, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
