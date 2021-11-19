ELKTON — Rev. Woodrow John Franklin Fannin, 72 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Welch, WV, on December 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Mary Frances (Darras) Fannin.
The founder and pastor of Dogwood Baptist Church for 25 years, Rev. Woody served as Pastor Emeritus until his passing. He enjoyed hunting and most of all, the time spent with his beloved family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Patricia L. (Thompson) Fannin; their children: Christina Fannin (Sam) of Elkton, MD, Rhonda Parrett (Andy) of Rising Sun, MD, and Woodrow John Fannin, III of Elkton, MD; three sisters: Lara Waddell of Ridgely, MD, Gail Fannin of Tampa, FL, Billie Jean Lee of Elkton, MD; five grandchildren: Tyler Browne (Victoria) of Austin, TX, Andrew Parrett (Kasey) of Rising Sun, MD, Kaylee Fisher (Cameron) of North East, MD, Coty Parrett (Megan) of Rising Sun, MD, Brenden McGee of Austin, TX; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Dennis Gilbert will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, Charlestown, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
