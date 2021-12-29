TOWNSEND, DE — Winifred Theodora "Winnie" (Manlove) Spence, age 92, of Townsend, DE, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Winnie was born in Maryland in 1929 to William Robert Manlove and Ella Broadwater Manlove. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Anna Elizabeth, and brother, Joseph Robert Manlove. Winnie moved to Delaware in 1964 and married Lt. Ernest S. Spence III (Ret. DSP).
She is survived by her beloved husband and son, Benjamin Haden Spence, who were dear to her heart. Winnie's grandsons, Haden and River Spence, were both cherished by Grammy. She loved to watch their ice hockey games and join them in visits to the mall. These were her happiest days. Winnie is pre-deceased by a step-son, David, whom she mothered and instructed in many skills while he lived with his father and Winnie in Odessa. A second step-son, Ernie IV, of Penn Acres, enjoyed Odessa weekend visits with his father and step-mom during his youth.
Winnie was an exceptional leader who was happiest when serving others. She was honored to be elected by her peers to eight years in the Delaware House/Senate. She claimed to have represented the finest citizens of Delaware. As a legislator, Winnie often stepped out of her comfort zone to oppose laws she felt would not be helpful.
Her passion for major projects began when she was eighteen years old serving as the youngest member on the Board of Directors of her local YMCA in Elkton, MD. Winnie enjoyed overseeing the building of Spence Homes, as well as designing the interiors (which she accomplished with a black marker on the subfloors). She loved to decorate and sew. In her early years, she enjoyed painting on canvas, but later turned to amateur photography with an emphasis on historic homes during fresh snows.
Winnie loved her pets. The latest, "Baby" Chihuahua and grand-dog, "Luna Sky". Through her life, her dogs, horses, and cars were treated like children.
Winnie's ancestry dates back to 1669 when a British Naval Officer arrived from England. Records show her ancestor, John Money (1714) resided in Cecil County, MD, where he took the "Oath of Allegiance" in 1778 as a Patriot and defender of American Independence (Judge John Ward presiding). This record made her eligible to become a daughter of the American Revolution.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winnie's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.