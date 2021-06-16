GALENA — Winnie DeMond Newnam, 92 of Galena, MD passed away June 14, 2021 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor.
Winnie was born on July 13, 1928 in Zion, MD, daughter of the late Grace Bothell and George Raymond DeMond. She was a 1945 graduate of Calvert High School. She had worked at Bainbridge Naval Station and Delaware Motor Club AAA before joining the DuPont Co. in 1950, working as a secretary in the Textile Fibers Dept. In 1964 she left when her daughter Lisa was born.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Newnam, her daughter Lisa; and siblings, Frank, George and Harold DeMond, Marilyn Waddell and Doris England.
She is survived by her grandson Anthony Spray (Inna) and their children, Angie and Anthony; step-son Rick Newnam (Virginia) and his children Rob and Jeff Newnam; 6 step-great grandchildren and many friends, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
At her request there will be no service.
Memorials may be offered to Galena V.F.C., PO Box 189, Galena, MD 21635
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
