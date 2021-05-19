ELKTON, MD — Winford Glenn “Whitey” Grapes, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Born in Grassy Lick, WV, on February 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Glenn and Wilda Kirby Grapes.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Grapes was the owner and operator of Grapes Paving Company, Elkton, for 46 years. He was a proud member of Endeavor Church. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed the outdoors, boating, and camping.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Pauline Rothwell Grapes; sons, Michael Grapes and wife, Denise, Elkton, MD, and Paul Grapes and wife, Bobbie, Elizabethton, TN; siblings, Loretta Foster, Sarcoxie, MO, and Bonnie Milniek, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Benjamin, Joseph, Jonathan and wife, Faith, Matthew and wife Cecilia, Joshua, and Hannah Grapes; and great-grandchildren, Katharine, Alexander, Landon, Micah, and Roman Grapes.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Grapes was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Flowers, Donald Grapes, and Conard Grapes.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 25, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church at the above address.
