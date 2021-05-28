ELKTON, MD — Wilmer Alan Williams, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Born in Elkton on January 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward “Tom” and Lydia Barnard Williams.
Mr. Williams had worked as a laborer for Davis Concrete.
Survivors include his siblings, Shirley Williams Brown, Kathrine Williams, and Larry Williams, all of Elkton, MD, and Thomas Williams (Carolyn), Bear, DE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Williams; and brother, Edward “Eddie” Williams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Principio Furnace Cemetery, 1511 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville, MD.
