BEAR, DE — Wilma Ivalea Boehmer, 69 of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Born in Ashe County, NC, on May 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Howard Herbert Lewis, Sr. and Viola Julie (Price) Lewis. She was the wife of the late George Anthony Boehmer who died in 2013.
Wilma graduated from Harford Community College with her Practical Nursing Degree. She spent her career caring for the elderly, retiring from Churchman Village in Newark, DE.
She is survived by her daughter: Alana Long (Danny) of Salisbury, MD; 4 siblings: Jane Thomas (Sid) of Elkton, MD, Ella Mae Lewis of Elkton, MD, Donna Sampson (Jerry) of North East, MD, and Howard H. Lewis, Jr. of Elkton, MD; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
IN addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was also preceded in death by a brother: James Lester Lewis; and a sister: Betty Ann Owens.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.