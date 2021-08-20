RISING SUN — On August 16, 2021 Wilma Irene Gwaltney Miller, 91 years, beloved mother and grandmother, was reunited with her husband in death to await the Lord's second coming to take them home.
Born October 2, 1929 in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bertie Reedy Gwaltney. In 1937 her parents moved the family to Oxford, PA, where she grew up and attended school. She moved to Maryland on January 26, 1948 when she married the love of her life and companion, Thomas Melvin Miller, with the goal to build a life together and raise a family. And that they did. Twelve children, 31 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren. They were married 73 years until her husband died in April of this year. She was the pillar of her family.
Mrs. Miller's family and Christian faith were an important part of her life. She was baptized in 1958 and became a member of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church. Daily prayers and devotion, her deep faith in the Lord, is her legacy to her family and friends.
Mrs. Miller had her own idea or vision of raising a family different than the way she grew up starting with Mr. Miller, a man who admired and trusted her ability to manage the household. She was the professional homemaker. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and teaching her young ones love and respect. Never an unkind word. Always encouragement and patience. She never forgot a birthday or holiday - always making them special.
We are here to celebrate her life. She was the beloved mother and faithful wife. She will be lovingly remembered for her faithful trust in the Lord, her quiet gentle nature, her sweet smile, and her devotion to family. The outpouring of love for her was only a reflection of the love she gave over the years. Twenty years ago she was nominated by family and recognized as "Mother of the Year" by the Elkton Jaycees for her efforts in keeping the family together.
After her children were married, she started a monthly family newsletter and meal, yearly Christmas parties, Easter egg hunts, fall wiener roasts, and hayrides to reunite her family. She delighted in spending time with family and did this for over 30 years. The Christmas party and yearly newsletter continue.
After raising family, she had more time to enjoy reading, quilting, embroidering, baking, writing, and visiting with her extended family.
While we are devastated by her loss, we know her love, spirit, words of wisdom, encouragement, and comfort will live on forever in our hearts. She was an amazing woman, loved and respected.
Mrs. Miller is survived by ten of her twelve children: Diane, wife of Pleaz Davidson of Oneida, KY; Marjorie, wife of Pascall Snyder of Appomattox, VA; Linda, wife of Marvin Clarke of Martinsburg, WVA; Thomas Melvin Jr. and wife, Joy, of Port Deposit, MD; Jeanne, wife of Robert Fisher of Hamburg, PA; Jesse and wife, Molley, of Millsboro, DE; Barry and wife, Linda, of Port Deposit, MD; Mark Russell (Rusty) and wife, Lynda, of Rising Sun, MD; Myra, wife of Bert Belote of Colora, MD; David and wife, Donna, of Rising Sun, MD; also blessed with 31 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karen, grown daughter, Beverley Adams; two grandchildren, Jason and Andy Adams; and infant great-granddaughter, Sophina Botros.
Dearer even than mother's teachings are little, personal memories of her, different in each case but essentially the same - mother's face, mother's touch, mother's voice. We were touched by her presence and we are better because of that. She will forever be in our hearts.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021, 10 AM, at the West Nottingham Cemetery, 1195 Firetower Rd, Colora MD 21917. Following the graveside service, and in her honor, the family invites you to join them for a memorial luncheon which will be held at the Calvert Grange Hall, 2357 Telegraph Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
