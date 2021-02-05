NORTH EAST — Wilma Colleen Miller “Cody”, 75 of North East, MD, passed Tuesday, January 26, 2021 surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Narrows, VA, on December 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Sheridan and Katherine Virginia (Stables) Keys. She was the wife of the late Robert Wesley Miller, Jr.
Wilma was an active member of New Harvest Pentecostal Church.
She enjoyed visiting the Tennessee Smokey Mountains and was an avid Ravens fan. Most of all she loved taking care of her family, enjoying time spent with them, especially watching her grandchildren grow and start families of their own.
Survivors include one son: Robert W. Miller, III of North East, MD; three daughters: Tina Benham of Elkton, MD, Teresa Miller of Conowingo, MD and Tonya Miller of Street, MD; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Wilma was also preceded in death by a brother: Roger Keys; and a sister: Dixie Sykes.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations made to Rally Hope Cancer Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
