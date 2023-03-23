FILE — New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview before an NBA basketball game between the Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 5, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.
