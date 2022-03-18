CALVERT, MD — William Yale, age 92, of Calvert, MD, passed away, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Born in Calvert, MD on October 11, 1929, he was the son of the late James and Gussie Joines Yale.
Mr. Yale retired after 35 years of working for the federal government. A high voltage lineman/electrician, he spent 21 years of his career working at the Bainbridge Military Base, Port Deposit, MD, and 14 years at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. He was a member of Rose Bank United Methodist Church, Harmony Masonic Lodge #53, Har-Ce-Forest #142 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Baltimore. Mr. Yale enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and watching sports. He also loved having get togethers with his family and doing cookouts.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, June Yale; daughter, Margaret Brown, Phoenix MD; grandchildren, Natalie Crane (Brian), Tara Brown, Cameron Maier (Michael), and Jayce Yale; step-grandson Michael Madron; great-grandsons, Mason Crane and Michael D. Maier; and siblings, James Yale and Mildred Sprankle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William David Yale; siblings, Paul Yale, Eula Calvert, Leff Yale, Ima Rose, Vera Marple, and Frank Yale.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rose Bank Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rose Bank United Methodist Church, or to Harmony Lodge #53, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
