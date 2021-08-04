ELKTON — William "Willie" Thomas Harrington of Elkton, MD, age 64, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Willie was born on December 20, 1956 in Wilmington, DE to the late Robert Lee Harrington and Lorene Mae (Bolt) Harrington.
Willie raced micro midgets racing cars for 22 years and liked antique cars, he owned a 1923 T Bucket. He enjoyed hunting deer and fishing of all kinds: charters, ponds and rivers.
Willie is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Laurie Harrington; children: Stacey Tulley, Lisa Tribbett and her husband, Pat, George Nordberg and his wife, Madison; 8 grandchildren: Samantha, Nicole, Christopher, Serenity, Colton, Aurora, Amelia, Lydia; and brothers: Richard Harrington, John Harrington and his wife, Robin, Glenn Harrington.
A celebration of Willie's life will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Dementia Society of America" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
