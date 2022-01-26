NEWARK, DE — William Thomas Busch, "Bill", age 81 of Newark, DE passed away on January 19, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1940 in Wilmington, DE to the late William F. Busch and Dorothy A. (Hannagan) Busch.
Bill was an outgoing person. He found it very important to stay active in life and made many comments stating he would never retire. Bill loved playing in weekly poker games with his friends and enjoyed going to Delaware Park to gamble and play slot machines. He enjoyed watching horse races and Fox News. He also loved the New York Giants.
Bill is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jenny Busch; daughter, Katie Busch; and niece Elyse Raspit.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy A. Busch and Larrine Rita Busch.
A celebration of Bill's life will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the viewing beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alzheimer's Association" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
