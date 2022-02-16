MARYLAND — William Terrell Stewart (Terry), 83 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away peacefully February 10, 2022 at home. Born July 12, 1938 in Hickory, NC, he was the son of the late Ted and Lela Stewart.
Terry was formerly employed as a pipefitter/boiler maker and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a passionate craftsman, creating hand-carved canes, leather goods, and jewelry. He was a collector of antique toys, watches, and locks. He spent his spare time at the "fishing hole," his favorite spot in Port Deposit.
Terry is survived by his four children, Tracy Stewart Letts, John Stewart, Adrian Stewart, and Ashlee Stewart Hart; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Bunky.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Dana Blackburn Stewart; brother, Joe Dean Stewart; sister, Gail Ess; and grandson, Jacob T. Stewart.
The family will celebrate a private remembrance at a later time.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.