WARWICK — William T. Brown, 77 of Warwick, MD passed away on December 15, 2020 at Christiana Care, Middletown, DE.
Bill was born on October 31, 1943 in Chestertown, MD son of the late William E. Brown and Elsie Walls. He was raised in Kent County, MD until moving to Warwick when he was 16. After graduating from Bohemia Manor High School he enlisted with the U.S. Marines serving from 1961 thru 1967. In November of 1967 Bill married Beverly Dixon where they made their home in Warwick and raised their family. He had worked for Curtis Paper Mill for 28 1/2 years and was Chief Custodian at Bohemia Manor High School for 12 years, retiring in 2011.
Bill was a member of Chesapeake City VFW and attended Wards Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his mower, hunting and fishing, he loved his dogs and feeding his birds and pet raccoon.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Ann McGinnis.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly; children, William Brown, Jr. (Cindy) of Calvert, MD, Steven Brown (Laurie) of Elkton, MD and Melissa Tillinghast (Justin) of Middletown, DE; sisters Patricia Kleles (James) of Patterson, LA and Catherine Moffitt (William) of Elkton, MD and 7 grandchildren, Presley, Mackenzie, Aidan, Reese, Matthew, Jackson and Ty.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 19 from 10 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 12 pm.
Burial will follow in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Wards Hill Baptist Church, 204 Wards Hill Rd., Warwick, MD 21912
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.