NORTH EAST, MD — William Francis Shough (aka "Lou," "Bill" and "Pop-Pop"), of North East, Maryland, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was 78.
Born on October 7, 1943 in Camden, New Jersey, he led a life of kindness and valor. Whether he was giving you one of his favorite pens or the very shirt off his back, William always made sure that family, friends and strangers felt loved. After proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and Korean War, and being awarded the Purple Heart, he married the love of his life, Nadina Nissenzone. William's favorite chapters of his life were filled with memories alongside his family and friends, including trips to the cottage.
After the Army, William was part of the Navy reserve and worked at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station Fire Company as a career firefighter and EMT. After his retirement, William worked odd jobs to keep busy and was especially proud of the time he worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Maryland and New Jersey. William was also a longtime member of Living Hope Christian Church in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, until he moved to North East, Maryland, and joined the Haven Community Church.
William enjoyed fishing, tinkering on various projects, and doing puzzles while listening to his favorite country songs. His strong fighting spirit allowed him to overcome adversity and health issues. He will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to know him. Although this volume has closed, his story continues through those he touched with his life.
William was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Nadina. He is survived by his two children, Brenda Bohn (Frank) and Alan Shough; four grandchildren: Nadina Brown (Leopold), Justin Shough, Frank W. Bohn (Brianna) and Kristina Johnson; and six great-grandchildren: Alanna, Caden, Marley, Madilynne, Jennah and Michael.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. All will take place at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, Maryland. A private internment will be held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, where William will be laid to rest beside his wife, whom he missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "American Heart Association" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, Maryland 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.