PARKESBURG, PA — William Samuel Palmer, Sr., age 82, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Born in Amigo, WV on March 6, 1939, he was one of seventeen children born to the late Virgil P. and Winnie O. Prince Palmer.
Mr. Palmer retired after 30 years as crane operator at Luria Bros., Coatesville, PA. An avid car enthusiast, he loved drag racing and taking his 55' Chevy to car shows. Mr. Palmer cherished spending time with all of his grandchildren, vacationing with his brothers, and watching NASCAR at his brother Ronnie's.
Survivors include his children, William "Sam" Palmer, Jr., Honeybrook, PA, and Darlene Wickwire, Reading, PA; grandchildren, William Palmer III, Stacy Anderson, Joe Palmer, Eric Baker, Kristine Baker, James Moses, Brad Palmer, and Phillip Wickwire; siblings, Geneva Conley, Virginia, Wesley Palmer, Maryland, Betty Dawson, John Palmer, Clarence Palmer, Ronald Palmer, Tennis Palmer, Robert Palmer, Lisa Murray, and Virgil Palmer, Jr., all of Pennsylvania; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife of 48 years, Joyce M. Palmer; daughter, Pamela Baker; and 6 siblings.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John's Methodist Cemetery, Lewisville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.