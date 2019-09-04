COLORA — William Russell Barton, Jr., 74 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born March 2, 1945 in Cecil County, MD, he was the son of the late William Russell Barton, Sr. and Virginia Lawson Barton.
William was the owner/operator of Jumbo Jimmy’s Restaurant in Port Deposit, MD. He was a former member of the Lions Club of North East, MD.
William is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bessie Grace Barton of Colora, MD; daughter, Pamela Lynn Barton-James; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Arthur Lee Barton and James Rean Barton.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son, John Russell Barton, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
