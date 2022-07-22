CONOWINGO — William Ray Carr, 64 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at home. Born November 24, 1957 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Elva Barton Carr and the late Ralph Carr.
William is survived by his sons, Justin Carr and Steven Carr; daughters, Jennifer Hurst, Amber Mitchell, and Chelsi Carr; 6 grandchildren; and brother, James Carr. He was employed by Amtrak.
In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Ricky Carr and Danny Carr.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
