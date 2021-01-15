CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — William Robert Grieser, age 79, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert Grieser and Marion (Reese) DiMaio.
William, known to friends as Bill, was a graduate of Salem Community College, and a Proud veteran of the Army Reserves. He was a lifelong employee of DuPont retiring in 1999. Bill is the president and an active member of North Bay Fishing Club, and was also the founding member of the “Pub Boys”. He took great joy in fishing, boating, traveling, and going to the beach with his wife June. Bill had a great love for dogs and any type of wildlife he saw, especially birds. He was a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan. For many years, he enjoyed coaching the Cecil ‘73 Rebels soccer club. Bill was the beloved pop-pop of his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. And a great mentor to his family and friends
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, June Grieser of Chesapeake City, MD; two sons: William R. Grieser of Halethorpe, MD, and Greg R. Grieser and his wife, Karen of Salisbury, MD; daughter, Cheryl McDonough and her husband, David of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren: Emily and Sarah Grieser, and Garrett and Jill Williams.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Disabled Veterans” or “Paws for Life” and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
