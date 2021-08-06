NORTH EAST — William Russell Fritz, age 96, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on August 10, 1924, he was the son of the late Herbert P. and Retta Grear Fritz.
A U.S. Army Air Corps veteran, Mr. Fritz retired from the University of Delaware as a master glass technologist. He was devoted to his family, and he and his late wife enjoyed 65 wonderful years together. An avid history buff, especially World War I history, Mr. Fritz enjoyed wood carving and boating.
Survivors include his daughters, Constance Cargo (Scott), Rising Sun, MD, and Amy Malley (Rick), North East, MD; grandchildren, Stephanie Renoll (Stephen), Benjamin Cargo (Lauren), and Elizabeth Malley; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis, Abby, and Austin Renoll, and Lyra Cargo.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fritz was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor Skozypic Fritz; grandson, Kenneth Baker, Jr.; and brother, Bob Fritz.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Outreach, or to Parkinson's Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
