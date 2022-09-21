CHARLESTOWN — William R. Berry, Jr., 73 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at home.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 13, 1949, he was the son of the late William R. and the late Doris (Woolery) Berry. He was the son-in-law of the late Rebecca (Scott) Hamilton.
Bill enjoyed woodworking, camping, collecting trains, home improvement projects and especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed eating at Chick-Fil-A with his wife.
He was a material testing Engineer, employed by the state of Delaware prior to his retirement. Bill honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Survived by his wife: Gail (Hamilton) Berry, two sons: William R. Berry, III (Colleen) of Catonsville, MD and Brian A. Berry (Barbara) of Pasadena, MD; his daughter Jennifer Berry-Yaun (Dave) of Blacksburg, VA; brother: Bob Berry (Cathy) of Ocala, Fl. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; Andrew, Connor, Brody and Emma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Dennis Allen Berry.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. There will be a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM.
