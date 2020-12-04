WARWICK — William “Billy” Price IV was born July 7, 1927, in Middletown, DE. Better known by many as “Uncle Bill” passed away on November 28, 2020, at 93 young years.
He was a lifelong farmer (Price Valley Farm) on Middle Neck Road, Warwick, MD. He also worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, DE for over 26 years and never missed a day of work! He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honored for his service. As an Entrepreneurial farmer, he worked closely with Cecil County Soil Conservation and the State of Maryland on many farm programs. He was honored in 2016 as Cecil County Cooperator of the Year.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife Nellie Agnes Price and grandson Michael Anthony Boyd, sisters Donna Elaine Price, Dorothy Shriver Price, Elizabeth Lockwood Drummond, and brother Arthur Lee Price.
He is survived by his sister Louisa Price Zeh and brother Robert Lawrence Price. He leaves behind three children, Patricia Kostick, (John), Diane Carpenter (Scott), and William Price V. (Laurie). He has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was a father figure to his brother-in-law Walter (Sonny) Guessford and sister-in-law Violet O’Neal. He also had a lifelong friendship with his sister-in-law Rosalie Frazer. They kept each other in check after Nellie passed away. He has a huge extended family that loves and adored him. He was known for two phrases, Howdy to greet you and Nighty Night to close out his evening. Nighty Night...
Services will be held privately.
For online condolences please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
