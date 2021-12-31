ELKTON, MD — William Peter McCarthy, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on November 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Matthew and Alice Dean McCarthy.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. McCarthy retired from the Department of Defense as the Chief of Police at the Philadelphia Navel Yards, Philadelphia, PA. A member of the Fraternal Order of Police, he was an avid reader, especially mysteries and books about military history. Mr. McCarthy also loved doing New York Times crossword puzzles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Betty MacKay McCarthy; children, William M. McCarthy, Norristown, PA, Joseph Letts, Jr. (Michelle), Elkton, MD, Amy Letts (Janet), Deltona, FL, and Susan Letts Waltzer (Lance), Dover, DE; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.