ELKTON — William "Billy" Paul Acklin, age 28 of Elkton, MD walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 15, 2021.
He was born on February 8, 1992 in Havre de Grace, MD to William Franklin Acklin and Paula Marlene (Fuchs) Acklin.
Billy, a sensitive and sweet soul, enjoyed hiking with his family and running with his father at the Fair Hill Trails. He enjoyed being outside in the woods, since he loved nature and birds. He enjoyed playing his guitar and was in several bands when he was younger and recently played bass in the worship group at his church, Agape.
Billy was loved by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Billy is survived by his father, Bill Acklin; mother, Paula Acklin; paternal aunts: Barb Feroz (Ray) and Mary Sears; paternal uncle, Mike Acklin; maternal aunts: Deborah Ruth (Doug), Susan Schrauder (George) and Barbara Legan (Jeff); maternal uncles: Paul Liska (Donna), Steven Fuchs (Terri), and Ken Fuchs (Faith); and many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Sherwood and Anna Marie Acklin; paternal aunts: Joan Acklin and Beth Wilson; maternal grandparents: Paul and Marlene Fuchs; and best friend, Tony Rhodes.
A May Springtime Celebration of Billy's life is being planned at the Fair Hill Covered Bridge Pavilions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
