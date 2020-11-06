ELLICOTT CITY — William P. Myers, Jr. passed away October 13, 2020, in Ellicott City, MD. Born in Chester, PA, on November 21, 1926, he was the son of the late William and Ruth Myers.
As a U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Myers served during WWII in the South Pacific on a minesweeper. He enjoyed sailing in Maryland waterways, swimming in the ocean at Sea Isle City, NJ and wintering on east and west coasts of Florida.
He worked for Westinghouse, General Steel, and retired from DuPont in the Engineering Department where he traveled on assignments to India and Iran.
Survivors include his wife of seventy-three years, Shirley Lykens Myers; children Nancy and husband J. Ronald Rowe; and Diane and husband G. Steven Pugh; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Interment with military honors will be held at Kemblesville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
