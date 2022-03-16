NORTH EAST, MD — William Nelson Eveland, age 75, of North East, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born in Dover, DE on July 27, 1946 to the late Nelson Samuel Eveland and Dorothy Ann (Larkins) Eveland.
William graduated from North East High School in 1965. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country throughout the Vietnam war. William then went on to work for National Vulcanized Fiber Company where he retired after thirty-six years. While working for NVF Company, he also took pride in working for the Town of North East for twenty-six years, as this was his home town. William always enjoyed working with the maintenance crew throughout all his many years. He also loved talking with the ladies at the Town Hall, especially Stephanie. He was a life-long member of the North East VFW Post 6027.
William was an avid sports fan, specifically the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could quote any sport statistic and was always good when it came to numbers. William loved taking long walks and playing horseshoes with his friends and family. His greatest joy of all was spending time with his grandchildren.
William is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol Lee Eveland; daughter, Jane Marie Eveland and significant other, Robert L. Weber, Jr., son, James William Eveland and significant other, Jody Lee Kennedy and her two sons, Scott, Jr. and Jacob McCloe; two precious grandchildren: Chase Christopher Vasquez and Travis Robert Weber; half-sister, Brenda Gardner; half-brother, Roger Eveland; two brothers-in-law's: James Taylor and Edward Taylor and family; two sister-in-law's, Delores Atallian and family and Patty Kohlbus and family.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his step-mom, Margaret Eveland.
A celebration of William's life will be held at a later date. Please refer back to the website for updates. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Eveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.