CECILTON — William N. Hevlow, Jr., ‘Willie’ ‘Chainsaw’, 77 of Cecilton, Md., passed away on March 25, 2021, in Christiana Care-Union Hospital.
Willie was born on July 27, 1943, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Wm. Nelson Hevlow, Sr. and Irene Wolfe Hevlow. He was raised in Earleville and moved to Cecilton in the 1950’s. In 1959 he joined the Cecilton V.F.C where for 62 years he has continually held active membership and has served as Fire Police. Willie was a 1961 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. From 1967 to 1970 he served during Vietnam in the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge he began his career as a self-employed finish carpenter for residential construction and was well known for his beautiful wood furniture creations.
Along with his life membership with Cecilton V.F.C he was also a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. Willie enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Heather Hevlow Miller of Cecilton and grandson, Colton William Miller.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 31 from 12 to 1pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial with Fire Company Honors and Military Honors will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Earleville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Cecilton V.F.C., PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.