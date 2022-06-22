RISING SUN — William "Bill" Thomas Liddle, age 82, recently of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born in Middlesbrough, UK to the late Thomas Liddle and Ivy Lillian (Nelson) Liddle.
Bill was born in England, but he was an American at heart. He eventually fulfilled his life-long dream of living in America (and becoming a US citizen), but his journey first took him to Montreal, Canada where he met the love of his life, Suzanne. He never tired of telling his children what beautiful legs Suzanne had. Despite not speaking the same language on their first date, Bill and Suzanne stayed together for the next 53 years.
Bill's second love was his career. He often impressed upon his children the importance of finding a career that they love, so that work becomes enjoyable and rewarding. Bill exemplified the traits of hard work, discipline, persistence and positive thinking. He told his son before he went off to college, "Some days I have no idea how to solve a problem at work, but I know every problem has a solution. All I have to do is keep looking for it.
As a leader in the steel industry, Bill believed it was necessary to earn the respect of the people he managed. Therefore, you would usually find him in the steel mill working alongside the people on the production floor rather than the office. Bill rewarded and promoted people based on their performance above all other factors. This often meant that Bill would shine the spotlight on individuals that others would ignore. Bill developed many lasting and rewarding friendships and always welcomed them into his home to enjoy a lavish meal (usually involved some large cut of meat cooked on the charcoal grill, never gas) with his family.
Bill grew up in a loving and supportive family during his childhood years which left a marked impression. Family was important to him, and he always found time to attend his children's sports and extracurricular events and never tired of visiting his children regularly during their college years. Bill loved his grandchildren, and they became a source of much happiness to him especially during his remaining years.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Suzanne Liddle; daughter, Monique Liddle; son, Grant Liddle and his wife, Julianne; three grandchildren: Kirena, Thomas and Tatiana; brother, Clive Liddle and his wife, Melanie Fennell; sister, Christine Steeds and her husband, David; and cousin, Julie Ferguson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, PA 19363. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
