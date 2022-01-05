RISING SUN — William Lewis Parker, age 95 of Rising Sun, MD went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Marion, South Carolina on November 28, 1926 to the late Marion and Eunice Parker.
William served in the United States Navy during WWII aboard the USS Palawan. He continued working for the US Federal Government until he retired at the age of 50. After retirement William worked at Jackson Marine Sales in North East, MD. In his free time, you could find William boating, fishing or watching sports. His favorites were: The Baltimore Orioles, The Baltimore Ravens, Nascar and boxing. More then anything, he loved spending time with his family and Molly, his Yorkshire Terrier, who will miss him greatly.
William is survived by his wife Maxine of 73 years, three sons: Gary, Timothy, and Stephen; two grandchildren: Jennifer Blansfield and Chad Parker; three great grandchildren; Samantha Parker, Victoria Blansfield and Sarah Blansfield; and one niece, Tommie Ann Keyser.
Services will be held on January 27, 2022, 10:00 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Cheaspeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701
In Lieu of Flowers donations in William's memory can be made to the Warrior Dogs Foundation in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.rtfoard.com.
