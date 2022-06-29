PERRYVILLE, MD — William LeRoy Breneman, age 69, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Born on October 11, 1952, he was the son of the late Douglas and Nancy Martin Breneman.
Mr. Breneman was a founding member of Mill Hill Manor, Lycoming County, PA, and retired after 36 years working for Amtrak as an Assistant Division Engineer. He cherished the time he spent with his family, enjoyed boating, and spending time at Craft Haven Campground, Perryville. Mr. Breneman loved working with his hands, especially when it came to building his own home. He was a stranger to no one and made friends everywhere he went.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Karen Friedel Breneman; children, Stephanie Norman (Keith), Vaughn Breneman (Megan), and Bob Breneman (Kate); brothers, Mike and John Breneman; sisters, Laura Wiedensal, and Kathy Antol; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.