HAVRE DE GRACE — William Joseph "Butch" DuBree of Havre de Grace, MD, age 80, passed away on October 19, 2021, following a brief illness. Butch was born in Havre de Grace, MD, graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1959, then joined the U.S. Army. He served at Ft Brady AFB, Japan, Okinawa, Ft Monmouth, NJ and Vint Hill, VA before his honorable discharge from Reserves as a SP5. A lab technician at General Grid and work at APG ultimately led to his craft trade as carpenter with unions in Pennsylvania and Baltimore. He started his own business, Robinhood Home Improvement, in 1982, retiring in the early 2000's but continued his craftmanship and handywork helping others. He found joy in making people laugh; no one was a stranger, just a friend he hadn't yet met. He enjoyed fixing what needed fixed, pitching horseshoes, picking crabs, strumming his guitar, country rides on his Kawasaki, watching "How It's Made," breakfast anytime, and family always. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Ambrose DuBree, mother, Virginia May (DuBree) Hurst, stepfather Lewis "Ed" Hurst, and sister Elva Lee Rollins.
Butch is survived by daughter Karen Holt and her husband Wayne; son Kevin DuBree, and grandsons Evan and Gavin DuBree; sisters Betty Caudill and Rita Hurst Day, and many nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Butchie." He was married to Linda (DuBree) Tindall, nee Horton, from 1967-2002. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 1-4PM at Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Steppingstone Museum Association, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.