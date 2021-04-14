ELKTON — William J. Gatter, Sr., 78, of Elkton died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Albert and Rose (nee McGovern) Gatter. Soon after graduating from Father Judge Catholic High School in 1960, Bill was employed by the Social Security administration in Philadelphia for 30 years prior to taking advantage of an early retirement program. After retiring from the government, he became an independent insurance agent and mortgage loan officer.
Bill moved his family to Elkton in 1973 and became a member of the Immaculate Conception parish, where he enjoying singing in the choir in the 1980s. In his spare time he was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing chess and dancing. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (nee Bambrick). He was also preceded in death by his only sibling, Catherine Fair.
He is survived by his three children, Bill, Jr. and his wife Shani of Washington, D.C., his daughter Lisa and her husband Dennis of Frankford, Del. and his daughter Michelle and her husband Scott of Fruitland, Md. Bill leaves behind three grandchildren- Savanna, Seairra, and Matt. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren- Drake and Daphanie. Due to Covid, no service or memorial is being planned at this time.
