NEWARK, DE — William J. Hepbron III, 74, of Newark, DE, went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 15, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 18, 1947, he was the son of the late William J. Jr. and Thelma Cole Hepbron.
Bill was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, 1964, and the University of Delaware, 1971. A mechanical engineer, his entire career was spent at Delaware City Oil Refineries. Bill managed the family farm in Queen Anne County, MD, and enjoyed sports as well as a round of golf with his buddies. A devout Christian and knowledgeable student of the Bible, he was a member of Old Friends Family Association of Christ Church IU, Worton, MD.
The youngest of four siblings, Bill is survived by his sisters, Nancy Ash (Steve), Susan Schaar, and Carol Tinney; he was the loving uncle to Lauralee Driscoll, David Davis, Carolsue McBride and Christine Given; great uncle to Sharon Rose Driscoll, Annelise Grey, Katherine Nicholson, Chad and Caroline Davis, Rebecca McBride, Melissa, Caitlin and Amanda Morris and six great-great nieces and nephews, as well as his former wife, Donna.
A lot of love came his way, he gave a lot of love in return; he was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service and interment in Christ Church IU Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Friends Family Association of Christ Church IU, P.O. Box 161, Worton, MD 21678-0161.
