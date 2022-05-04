NORTH EAST — William Henry Dryden II, age 85, formerly of Wilmington, DE and most recently of North East, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was born in Wilmington, son of the late Gordon and Catherine (Jones) Dryden. Bill was a graduate of Conrad High School and Goldey-Beacom College and worked in the mortgage business throughout the Wilmington area for over 42 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Anderson/Hartert) Dryden; his children, James Dryden (Marianne), William Dryden, Robert Hartert, and David Hartert (Beth); his grandchildren, Christopher and Stephanie Dryden, and Kinsey, Cole, and Quinton Hartert; his brothers, Wayne Dryden (Bea) and Robert Dryden; his brother-in-law, Craig Anderson (Pat); as well as members of his extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen and Eleanor Dryden.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. A light luncheon will be offered following the service. Interment will be held privately in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to the Music Program at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church.
