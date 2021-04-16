RISING SUN — William (Henry) Crigler, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his winter home in The Villages, Fla. He was born in Washington D.C., May 4, 1941, but spent most of his life in Rising Sun, Md. He was a graduate of Rising Sun High School and Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and was a life-time member of the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun.
He formerly owned Free State Discount Liquors in Md., he was an avid golfer at Chantilly Manor Golf Club in Maryland and at Newark Country Club in Delaware. Henry and his wife Colleen were very involved in racing communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Florida. He owned at least 25 thoroughbred race horses throughout his lifetime.
He is predeceased by his father, William H. Crigler and his mother, Branton (Clark) Crigler; 2 sisters, Betty Campbell and Inez Groux.
Henry is survived by his wife of 55 1/2 years Colleen (Smith) Crigler; a niece Pat Guns (Tom), nephews, John Campbell (Sandra Slayman), Daniel Campbell, great niece, Krysta Guns and other great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online sentiments can be shared at hiers-baxley.net.
