ELKTON, MD — William "Bill" Harvey Davis, age 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away ending his battle with cancer on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on August 3, 1951 in Wilmington, DE to the late Robert Edwin Davis, Sr. and Dorothea Marie (Robertson) Davis.
William graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 1969. He also took several engineering classes at the University of Delaware. Bill worked at FMC Corp in Newark, De for over 40 years where he made many friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra Davis of 52 years; son, RJ Davis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Donna Horsey (Aaron) and Jacquinn Reeves (Walter); brother, Edward Davis (Rita) and numerous extended family members. Also many lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Davis Slater; daughter-in-law, Violet Rose Davis; and brother, Robert Davis, Jr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.