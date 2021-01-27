EARLEVILLE — William Frederick Schrader, ‘Fred’, 89 of Earleville, MD, passed away on January 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family on his beloved Wil-O-Mar Farm.
Fred was born on August 4, 1931 in Chesapeake City, MD, son of the late Irvin and Florence Pauline Pierce Schrader. In 1970 he and his wife purchased Wil-O-Mar Farm in Earleville where they farmed and raised their family. Fred was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and recording treasurer for over 30 years. He was a charter member of the Upper Bay Ruritan Club, where he was a Past President and served as their Treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, Maryland Holstein Assoc., Southern States Coop, Past Director of Choptank Electric Coop for 26 years and Cecil County Fair director for over 30 years.
Fred was the Cecil County Farmer of the Year in 1970. He always found joy in planting his crops and watching them grow. His greatest love however, was his family and the time he spent with them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Ida Briscoe (Frank), and brothers, George Schrader (Jane) and Pierce Schrader.
Fred is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Louise Loller Schrader; children, Joyce Carrion ( Randy), Patty Dudkewitz (Ronnie), Freddie Schrader (Kerry) and Robbie Schrader all of Earleville and Carolyn Hash (Gary) of Worton, MD; a sister Pauline Watson of Melbourne, FL; brother Harry Schrader (Evelyn) of Chestertown, MD; 11 grandchildren, Lori Sample (Doug), Amy Bloodsworth (Dean), Kim Ansalvish, Jennifer Hines, Kevin Dudkewitz (Lauren), Matthew Hash (Christine), Troy Hash, Patrick Hash (Mande), Morgan Hash, Jared Schrader and Courtney Schrader and 12 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6 to 9 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 pm with limited seating capacity due to the COVID restrictions. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Memorials may be offered to Zion United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Cecilton, MD 21913.
