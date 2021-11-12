ELKTON — William Francis Stewart, 70 of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Howard and Edna (Shelton) Stewart.
William retired from W.L. Gore after 21 years of service.
He was a member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, Nottingham, PA.
Family was everything to Bill, and he enjoyed every moment spent with them. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
Survivors include his loving wife: Kathryn Stewart; 2 daughters: Denise Eva Lavery (Thomas) of Elkton, MD and Sherry Lynn Stewart of Hockessin, DE; and his beloved grandchildren: Eva, Josh, Kara, Michael, Annie, Logan, Gyllian; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral service, conducted by his pastor, Rev. Mike Moore will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
