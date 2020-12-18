RISING SUN — William Epp Newsome Jr., age 62 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born December 28, 1957 to the late William Newsome and Betty Yale Newsome.
William is survived by four daughters, Stephanie Norton of Ozark, MO, Amanda Silver of Erial, NJ, Elizabeth Wright of Fayetteville, NC, and Nikki Newsome of Rising Sun, MD. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael, Amaya, Fallon, Kurt and Billy; one sister, Janet Marie Brewer and one brother, Joe Newsome, both of Rising Sun, MD; two half-sisters, Debbie Padden and Diane Newsome and one half-brother, David Newsome, all of Wellsville, NY.
There will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.