ELKTON — Son of William Wright Veasey and Alberta Clark Murphy.
Predeceased by loving wife, Dorothy Biddle Veasey.
Survived by children: Roxayne Veasey, Michael Veasey (Susan), Darcy Jacobs (Ed), Tricia Veasey (Charles) and 11 grandchildren: Sarah Turpin (Jason), Christopher Culley (Brittany), Peter Redmond, Michael Veasey II (Rosy), Billy Veasey (Xahra), Katherine Veasey, Kelly Lawand, Julie Silva (Jason), Emily Vlamis (Anthony), Joe Jacobs, Erica Veasey and Tyler Hodson; and 13 great grandchildren: Joey, Kyle, Logan, Christopher, Jackson, Bella, Keren, Michael, Chloe, Zuri, Nicholas, Olivia, and AJ.
Bill was a world-renowned decoy and bird carver, and teacher of carving, with 14 books published in the field of carving.
He was a veteran of the armed forces and a member of the elite Air Force Experimental Band.
Bill was a life-long supporter of Ducks Unlimited, raising thousands of dollars multiple times for conservation in partnership with the organization, holding the following offices with D.U.: chapter chairman, zone chairman, state chairman, regional vice president, national board of directors, national membership committee, state and national trustee, and national delegate.
Bill was commissioned to make a carving for President George H.W. Bush, as well as for several Governors and Congressmen. He was inducted into the Easton Waterfowl Festival Hall of Fame in 1994 and declared a Living Legend by the Ward Foundation Museum in 2015.
Bill held the honor of having his 14 books added to the Special Collections section of the University of Delaware Library.
Bill was proud to be a Mason; at the time of his passing, he was a 'Master Mason in good standing of Armstrong Lodge' in Wilmington, DE.
Bill had a profound impact on the field of carving, on countless people within the field, and in the lives of his friends and family.
Bill left a definitive mark on this world; it will not see his like, again.
