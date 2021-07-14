BRADENTON, FL — William Earl Hagerman, age 49, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, tragically passed away by drowning saving his wife on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Dayton, OH, on February 6, 1972, he was the son of E. Delores Barnett Hagerman, Elkton, MD, and the late Jerry E. Hagerman.
Mr. Hagerman had served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, and was employed as a heavy equipment operator. He loved spending time with his family and friends. An avid Baltimore Ravens fan, he enjoyed the beach, fishing, traveling, and attending concerts.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Gwendalen Rae Reeves Hagerman; children, Skyler, Darian, Michael, and Logan; step-children, Jonathan and Derek; sisters, Frances, Kathy, Nanett, and his twin, Jerri Lisa; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Cecil Post #15, P.O. Box 62, Elkton, MD 21922, or to a charity of your choice.
