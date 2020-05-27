NORTH EAST — William Drew Rhea “Bill” passed away on May 15, 2020. William is survived by his wife Mary of 29 years; sons Joshua of Essex, and Aaron of North East; his father Carlos Rhea; brothers Jerry Rhea (Pearl), Michael Rhea (Kathy); sisters Rita Maslin (Timothy), Corliss Thomas; and sister-in-law Betty Rhea.

He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Zane Rhea, brother Kent Rhea, and brother-in-law George Thomas.

