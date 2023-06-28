ELKTON — William "Bill" Donald Kindley, 78 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at home. Born December 13, 1944 in Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Donald Kenneth and Dolores Mae Kaylor Kindley.
Bill worked for the railroad before joining the U.S. Army. He was employed for 49 years by the test center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, as a crane operator and supervisor.
Bill is survived by his son, William "Bill" (Erica) Kenneth Kindley; daughter, Katherine "Katie" (Art) LeDora Kindley Novotny; sisters, Yvonne "Sam" (Richard) Fetz and Dianne Kindley; and brother, Wayne Kindley.
Wild Bill loved spending time with his family, taking his Cobra out for a ride, or tinkering in the garage. He was always ready to lend a hand and no challenge was ever too big. Even after retirement he never slowed down and was often found at a friend's shop wanting to help out or BS.
Visitations for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, 1 PM until 3 PM, and 5 PM until 7 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
