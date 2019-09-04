PORT DEPOSIT — William Dean Johnston, 33 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born March 20, 1986 in Newark, DE, he was the son of Douglas Jeffery Johnston and Connie Wilson Guthrie.
Billy soared to new heights his last day working for Bruce Industrial Company at the Philadelphia Marine Terminal as a crane repairman. He very much enjoyed working with his father and his Uncle Chris. Billy was enrolled in the apprentice program at the Hodgson Vo-Tech School of Newark, DE, in millwright pursuing his dream of advancing his career.
Billy loved his girls most of all. His soulmate, Kristina, was forever in his heart and thoughts. He cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles and was forever an Allen Iverson fan.
Billy is survived by his soul mate, Kristina Lynn Watson; daughters, Haley, Jaiden and Cailin; father, Doug Johnston; mother, Connie Guthrie; step-father, Jeff Guthrie; sister, Rachel Ann Johnston; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Billy is now in heaven with his paternal grandfather, Gary Johnston; maternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Wilson; cousins, Bryan Johnston and Stacy Billingham.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dean White of Churches of God General Conference will officiate. Interment will be in Sharp’s Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.