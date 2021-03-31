NORTH EAST — William “Willie” Dan Fortune, Sr., age 54, of North East, Md., passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born in Tappahannock, Va., on September 14, 1966, to Margaret Ann (Bednasky) Fortune and the late Herman Bernard Fortune, Sr.
Willie was a member of the Rappahannock Indian Tribe of VA. His given name was Red Arrow. He was very passionate about his Native American heritage and enjoyed being in the outdoors. Willie was a MVP offensive and defensive football player for the North East High School. He was one of a kind and had a huge heart. He would help anyone in need. Willie adored his two dogs, Suzie Q and Ned AKA Benjamin.
Willie is survived by his three children: Danielle Fortune, Billy Fortune (Amber), and Abigail Fortune; three grandchildren: Aubree, Evelyn, and Noah Fortune; and siblings, Doris Carter (Dana), Robert Fortune (Sherri), Kenneth Fortune (Casey), Shawn Fortune (Katie), and LaDonna Godwin (Wes); numerous nieces and nephews; and many of his Native American tribe members.
In addition to his father, Willie is preceded in death by his two grandsons: Gavin and Gabriel Fortune; brother, Herman Fortune, Jr., and former mother-in-law, Henrietta Pearl Raines.
A celebration of Willie’s life will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at North East Methodist Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
