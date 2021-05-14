WILMINGTON, DE — William Dale Harrison, Sr., age 59, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD on June 12, 1961, he was the son of the late Roscoe W., Jr., and Esther Anderson Harrison.
Mr. Harrison previously worked as a printer for the Delaware News Journal.
Survivors include his children, Crystal Chambers, Freeland, PA, Michael Harrison, Wilmington, DE, and Summer Harrison, New Castle, DE; siblings, Roscoe W. Harrison, Cambridge, MD, Robert DeAngelo, England, and Beverly Badur Betts, Elkton, MD; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his son, William D. Harrison, Jr.; and siblings, Donna Badur Hamblin and Rodney L. Harrison.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meeting Ground, P.O. Box 808, Elkton, MD 21922.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.