NORTH EAST — William D. "Billy" Parsons, 67 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly at home Monday, August 8, 2022.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on April 15, 1955, he was the son of the late Paul Richard and Mary Isabelle (Bush) Parsons.
He was retired after being employed for many years with Goettner Construction, Edgewood, MD.
Billy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing the lottery. He also enjoyed collecting coins and Hess Trucks as well as watching baseball- especially the Phillies! He loved family vacations to Ocean City, MD, where he enjoyed eating Alaska Stand Fries & Polock Johnny's.
He is survived by his loving wife: Leah (McDonough) Parson; his daughters: MariClare Pochvatilla (Jack) and Katelyn Simpson (Sam); and grandchildren: Nate, Coco and Kiera.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Union Hospital Foundation (for the Elkton Campus Infusion Services Center), in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
