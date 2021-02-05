ELKTON, MD — William David Kelley, 80, of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Born in Hockessin, DE on July 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Williams Kelley.
Bill retired from Laurelwood Care Center. He had been a girls softball coach for more than 25 years with Chesapeake City Little League.
He enjoyed playing volleyball and attending family picnics. A football fan, he loved all sports, horse racing and playing pinochle.
Survivors include his children, Sherry Kelley and Jim, Elkton, MD, Rebecca Kelley and Thomas, Rising Sun, MD, Brian Kelley, and Victoria Snyder and Jesse, all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jason McCreary, Semira Clevers, Maximilian Clevers, Abigail Kelley, and Alyssa, Amy and James Jennings; great grandson, Hudson Jennings; and sisters, Marie Onizuk, Newark, DE and Ann Singer, Denham Springs, LA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Edna, Joe, Paul and Patricia.
A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date
