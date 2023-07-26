GALENA — William Bolton Lum "Bill", 93, of Galena, Maryland passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023 at Christiana Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Cecil County, Maryland on March 16, 1930 to the late Alfred and Gertrude Lum. After graduating from Cecilton High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Bill moved back to Cecilton and married, and later moved to Galena to raise his family. He began his lifelong career at Georgetown Yacht Basin in 1956 and retired in 1996 after 40 years as manager of the Marina Store. He enjoyed spending time with his family, often vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. Bill rarely missed a chance to attend a sporting event or dance recital with his grandchildren. He loved watching the Baltimore Orioles. Bill was a longtime member of the Olivet United Methodist Church in Galena, and the American Legion Posts 36 & 246. He was also active in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Along with his parents, Bill is preceded by his wife, Mary Jo Lum, an infant daughter, grandson Devin Lum and great granddaughter, Sophia Grace, brothers Alfred and Woodrow and sister Suzie Taylor. He is survived by his children Dorothy Jones, Cindy Piasecki, Tracy Piasecki (Albert), all of Galena, MD, David Lum (Michele) of Ijamsville, MD, Gayle Koch (Rick) of Millville, DE, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Olivet United Methodist Church, 115 S. Main St., Galena, MD, Galena VFC, PO Box 189 Galena, MD 21635 or The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10168 Worton Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
